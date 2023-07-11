Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 31st

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 103.85% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.020449 earnings per share for the current year.

PNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

