Bitkub Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.19 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $154.19 million and approximately $104,737.12 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

