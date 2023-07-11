Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.04.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.30 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIV shares. Pi Financial upped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

