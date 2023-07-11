Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

6/28/2023 – Uber Technologies had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

6/28/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00.

6/26/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00.

6/23/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $57.00.

6/21/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00.

6/12/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $63.00.

6/9/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $48.00.

6/7/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

