Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 1,471 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

