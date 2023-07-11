Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 22,800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

