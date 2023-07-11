HT Partners LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

