Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $445.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.