Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $29.11 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

