Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $89,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

