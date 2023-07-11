Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $64,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

