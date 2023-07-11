Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Elevance Health worth $55,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $432.83 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.73 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.87 and a 200-day moving average of $469.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

