Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 9,300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $90,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LIN opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

