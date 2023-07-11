Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,183 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.