AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $33,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AZO stock opened at $2,513.56 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,512.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,492.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

