Clean Yield Group Invests $48,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.23 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

