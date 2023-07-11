Clean Yield Group Sells 310 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $190.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $190.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

