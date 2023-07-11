Clean Yield Group Sells 2,625 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Haleon were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 60.3% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

