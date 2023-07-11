SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,979,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,582,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 198,314 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,142,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYMB opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

