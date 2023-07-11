Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $711.75.
DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.4 %
DNNGY stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- This Autonomous Vehicle Stock Doubled in June and May Do It Again
- Massive Upside Forecasted In Alta Equipment Group
- Is Samsung’s Warning Of A Chip Glut Hurting DRAM Maker Micron?
- Peabody Energy is a Double Threat Energy and Steel Play
- Time Warp: Walgreens Stock Travels Back in Time to 2010
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.