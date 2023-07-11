Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $711.75.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

DNNGY stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

