Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,396,100 shares worth $42,929,683. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

BX stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

