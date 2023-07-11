Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,770 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $148,226,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,005,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,677,000 after buying an additional 809,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.82, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

