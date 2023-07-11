Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

META stock opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.