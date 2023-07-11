Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 9,358 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 241.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.