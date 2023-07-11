Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $4,869,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in eBay by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 321,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

