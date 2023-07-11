Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 26,200 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vistra worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistra Price Performance

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -105.13%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

