Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $414.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.31. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $315.78 and a one year high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.