Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

