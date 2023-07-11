James Investment Research Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,228,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OXM opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

