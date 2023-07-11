3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.