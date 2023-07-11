Adviser Investments LLC Sells 242 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

