First Republic Bank (FRCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th.

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported 1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.72 by 0.51. The firm had revenue of 1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCB opened at 0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.34.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.