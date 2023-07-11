DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

1st Source Stock Performance

1st Source stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

