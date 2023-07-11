Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

