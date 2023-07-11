Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

