Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 94,164 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,164 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Bank of Hawaii worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $27,912,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after buying an additional 173,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.