Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after acquiring an additional 714,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

