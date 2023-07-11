Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 551 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

