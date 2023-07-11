Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $7.64 Million in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 839,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

