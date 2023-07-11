DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,379 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

