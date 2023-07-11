Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Organon & Co. worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

