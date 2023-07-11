Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Comerica by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 1.5 %

CMA stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

