Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 13,818 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,134 shares in the company, valued at $908,238.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

