Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 45,762 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,762 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of First Hawaiian worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,235 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 930,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

