118,800 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 118,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forward Air by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

