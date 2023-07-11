Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Newmark Group worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

