295,900 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 295,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cactus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Cactus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

