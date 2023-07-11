Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 47,530 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,530 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,885,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Interface by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Interface Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

