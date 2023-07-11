FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.18. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

