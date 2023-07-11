Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -507.69%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.